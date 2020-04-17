AnarchistsPrime Price Tops $0.0001 (ACP)

AnarchistsPrime (CURRENCY:ACP) traded 80.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. One AnarchistsPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AnarchistsPrime has traded down 79.4% against the dollar. AnarchistsPrime has a total market cap of $365.00 and $564.00 worth of AnarchistsPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ACP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2015. AnarchistsPrime’s total supply is 4,394,874 coins. The official website for AnarchistsPrime is www.anarchistsprime.info. AnarchistsPrime’s official Twitter account is @anarchistsprime.

AnarchistsPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AnarchistsPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AnarchistsPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AnarchistsPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

