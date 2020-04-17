Anchor 1-Day Volume Hits $52,557.00 (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00011091 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor has a market cap of $10.14 million and $52,557.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.17 or 0.02734210 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00224848 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00049590 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Anchor

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,898 tokens.

Anchor's official website is theanchor.io. Anchor's official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

