ANGLE (LON:AGL) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by FinnCap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AGL opened at GBX 53.04 ($0.70) on Friday. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 40 ($0.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 85 ($1.12). The company has a current ratio of 11.91, a quick ratio of 11.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.48 million and a PE ratio of -8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 56.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 65.78.

ANGLE (LON:AGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported GBX (3.33) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that ANGLE will post -7.2800003 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

