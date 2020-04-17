Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Aon PLC (NYSE:AON) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 919,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 281,849 shares during the period. AON accounts for 1.7% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.40% of AON worth $151,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AON by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AON opened at $186.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Aon PLC has a 52 week low of $143.93 and a 52 week high of $238.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33 and a beta of 0.94.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 55.95% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Aon PLC will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.19%.

In other news, insider Anthony R. Goland sold 15,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $3,534,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,937,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.77, for a total value of $550,294.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 220,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,562,882.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,644 shares of company stock worth $4,285,545 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on AON from $196.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra lowered their price target on AON from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AON from $236.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.10.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions based on risk, retirement, and health to clients. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

