Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) Short Interest Up 8.5% in March

Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the March 15th total of 196,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 20.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 998,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 32,910 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APEN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN opened at $2.20 on Friday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $4.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $50.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 237.39% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. Research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

