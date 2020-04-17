Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.44.

FUV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcimoto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Arcimoto in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ FUV traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.51. The stock had a trading volume of 78,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.79. Arcimoto has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Arcimoto had a negative return on equity of 242.04% and a negative net margin of 30,418.75%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcimoto will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arcimoto stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Arcimoto as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcimoto

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

