Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) Shares Acquired by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,000 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.77% of Ardelyx worth $2,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 6.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ARDX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.90.

In other Ardelyx news, CEO Michael Raab sold 11,123 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $77,861.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.34 and a quick ratio of 11.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.38. Ardelyx Inc has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $450.85 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ardelyx Inc will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

