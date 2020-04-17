Arden Trust Co Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,999 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,119 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises 1.3% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 543,788 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $24,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in Comcast by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 105,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,282,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,071 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 97,669 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $37,938.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,229 shares in the company, valued at $154,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMCSA. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Comcast in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut Comcast from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.00. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

