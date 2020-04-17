Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,274 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,775,411,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $728,007,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,075,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $986,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,570,713 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,486,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,829,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Cowen upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Nomura cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.16.

Shares of VZ opened at $57.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.73. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The firm had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.