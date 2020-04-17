Arden Trust Co Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113,113 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.1% of Arden Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $54.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

