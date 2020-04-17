Ark (ARK) Market Cap Tops $21.20 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 17th. Ark has a total market capitalization of $21.20 million and approximately $2.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ark has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00002483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, OKEx, Binance and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037159 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 148,817,072 coins and its circulating supply is 120,216,175 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. The official website for Ark is ark.io.

Buying and Selling Ark

Ark can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, OKEx, Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, COSS, Upbit, Cryptomate and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

