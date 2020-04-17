Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 2,292,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 337,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days. Currently, 11.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN opened at $49.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.38. Arvinas has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $54.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.86 and a quick ratio of 8.86.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 163.56% and a negative return on equity of 30.16%. The business had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $510,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,457.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $31,065.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,678,734.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,745 shares of company stock worth $2,299,889. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arvinas in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut Arvinas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Arvinas from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.55.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

