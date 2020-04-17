Aryacoin (AYA) Price Hits $0.0137 on Major Exchanges

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 17th. In the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded up 171% against the dollar. One Aryacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Crex24. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $31,312.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007005 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,410,636 coins and its circulating supply is 127,810,647 coins. Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io.

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

Aryacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

