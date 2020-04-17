AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AZN. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Main First Bank increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 8,100 ($106.55) to GBX 8,800 ($115.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($105.24) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,925.29 ($104.25).

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 7,955 ($104.64) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.69 billion and a PE ratio of 77.53. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 5,626 ($74.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($108.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,979.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 7,312.62.

In other AstraZeneca news, insider Michel Demare purchased 700 shares of AstraZeneca stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7,313 ($96.20) per share, for a total transaction of £51,191 ($67,338.86).

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

