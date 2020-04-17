ATC Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110,238.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, ATC Coin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $110,238.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00604384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014513 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007652 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATCC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

