Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,820,000 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 10,966,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 8.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Athersys news, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 137,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $525,376.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,137,429.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura K. Campbell sold 44,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $107,829.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 561,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,823 shares of company stock valued at $639,456. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athersys in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Athersys by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 179.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 41,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 26,982 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Athersys by 181.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 47,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

ATHX opened at $2.28 on Friday. Athersys has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $508.85 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of -1.71.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on ATHX. BidaskClub raised Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

