ATLAS COPCO AB/S’s (ATLKY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ATLKY. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get ATLAS COPCO AB/S alerts:

Shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.71. 57,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,370. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $35.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a 12 month low of $25.39 and a 12 month high of $41.84.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ATLAS COPCO AB/S will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATLAS COPCO AB/S Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLAS COPCO AB/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.