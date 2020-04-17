AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,004,924 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 370,000 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $58,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in AT&T by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 489,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 22,622 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in AT&T by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 404,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

AT&T stock opened at $30.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $217.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

