Auctus (AUC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,481.00

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded 17.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. One Auctus token can now be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 24% against the US dollar. Auctus has a total market cap of $262,138.62 and $1,481.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014075 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.05 or 0.02740193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00224695 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00056298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Auctus Profile

Auctus’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Auctus’ official website is auctus.org. Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Auctus Token Trading

Auctus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

