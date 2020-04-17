Augur Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last Week (REP)

Augur (CURRENCY:REP) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 17th. In the last week, Augur has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Augur token can currently be bought for about $10.01 or 0.00141595 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood, Upbit, AirSwap and ABCC. Augur has a total market cap of $110.09 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014216 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.38 or 0.02735893 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00220856 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00056077 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00049044 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About Augur

Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. Augur’s official Twitter account is @AugurProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Augur’s official website is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is /r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Augur

Augur can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, IDEX, GOPAX, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Bitsane, Zebpay, Bithumb, ABCC, Crex24, Cryptopia, Bitbns, CoinTiger, DragonEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Koinex, BX Thailand, Liqui, Livecoin, LATOKEN, Mercatox, AirSwap, Poloniex, Gate.io, Bittrex, Kraken, Cobinhood and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.

