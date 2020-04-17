Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical Inc (NYSE:AVNS) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,451 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of Avanos Medical worth $3,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,334,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,366,000 after purchasing an additional 752,315 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 334.1% during the fourth quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 255,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 196,651 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 325,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 189,800 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 143,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter worth $3,788,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVNS. Barclays upgraded shares of Avanos Medical from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.53. Avanos Medical Inc has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $48.07.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.58 million. Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life worldwide. It provides a portfolio of products focuses on respiratory and digestive health; pain management solutions; and minimally invasive interventional pain therapies, closed airway suction systems, and enteral feeding tubes.

