AVEVA Group (LON:AVV) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

AVEVA Group (LON:AVV)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

AVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,525 ($59.52) to GBX 4,750 ($62.48) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,100 ($53.93) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays downgraded AVEVA Group to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 4,700 ($61.83) to GBX 3,320 ($43.67) in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,300 ($56.56) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on AVEVA Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,223.18 ($55.55).

Get AVEVA Group alerts:

AVEVA Group stock opened at GBX 3,394 ($44.65) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,595.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,299.31. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.22. AVEVA Group has a 12 month low of GBX 2,634 ($34.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,350 ($70.38).

In other AVEVA Group news, insider Jennifer Allerton acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,452 ($45.41) per share, for a total transaction of £172,600 ($227,045.51). Also, insider Peter Herweck acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,532 ($46.46) per share, for a total transaction of £88,300 ($116,153.64).

AVEVA Group Company Profile

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for AVEVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.