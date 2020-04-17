AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

AVEVA Group (OTCMKTS:AVEVF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AVEVF. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AVEVA Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered AVEVA Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

AVEVA Group stock remained flat at $$42.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. AVEVA Group has a 12-month low of $33.20 and a 12-month high of $68.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average is $53.43.

About AVEVA Group

AVEVA Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering and industrial software for process and hybrid industries in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It provides solutions covering various aspects of the asset life cycle, including conceptual modeling and 3D design, process simulation, optimization, and manufacturing operations management.

