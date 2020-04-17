Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

In other news, EVP Eshel Bar-Adon purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.87 per share, with a total value of $45,549.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,716.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brandon Black purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,835.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,900 shares of company stock worth $144,303 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,860,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,900,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,888,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 885,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after purchasing an additional 291,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 966.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 278,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 252,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AX opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Axos Financial has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $33.44.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $129.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.15 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.