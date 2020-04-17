Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up approximately 2.6% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ecolab by 22.9% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In other news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 9,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $1,917,324.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,766,596.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,546 shares of company stock worth $56,033,000 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra increased their price target on Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $171.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

NYSE ECL traded up $5.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.51. 98,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,479. The stock has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.65. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.60 and a 1 year high of $211.24.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.