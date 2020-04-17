Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 2.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 101,872 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,803 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 49,769 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,586,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,113,978,000 after purchasing an additional 318,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,708 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 9,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.38, for a total value of $2,069,621.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 25,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,841.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total transaction of $1,255,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ACN. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Accenture from $227.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $7.16 on Friday, reaching $175.11. 3,491,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,625,265. The stock has a market cap of $107.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.52. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

