Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Invests $2.49 Million in Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,041 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,487,000. Teladoc Health makes up approximately 2.5% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 621,774 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $52,055,000 after buying an additional 15,025 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,261,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $105,646,000 after purchasing an additional 114,875 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 510,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,752,000 after purchasing an additional 196,237 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 230,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,256,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $172.89. The stock had a trading volume of 192,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.73. Teladoc Health Inc has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $176.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.08 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 17.87% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $164.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price target on Teladoc Health from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.26.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

