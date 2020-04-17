Ayrshire Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,481 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the quarter. Zimmer Biomet accounts for about 1.9% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American National Bank raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 329.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH traded up $9.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.66. 1,546,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,262. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $74.37 and a fifty-two week high of $161.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.55. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.22.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

