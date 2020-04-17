Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Robert W. Baird

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 8.11% from the stock’s previous close.

BMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Maxim Group cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NYSE:BMI traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. 15,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,989. Badger Meter has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $59.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,930.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Badger Meter by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,076 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Badger Meter by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 38,594 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Badger Meter in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1,145.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,661 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 104,538 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

