Bailard Inc. Buys 3,105 Shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,407,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,766 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,993,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,821,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,876,000. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,231,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,216,000 after purchasing an additional 283,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVLR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Avalara from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine raised Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Avalara from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Avalara from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.76.

Shares of NYSE AVLR opened at $78.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.64. Avalara Inc has a twelve month low of $53.92 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.94 and a beta of 0.65.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $107.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.09 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 12.31%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avalara news, CAO Daniel E. Manning sold 12,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $1,080,853.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,894.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alesia Lee Pinney sold 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.93, for a total value of $1,415,676.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,320 over the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

