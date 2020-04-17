Bailard Inc. Grows Holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in AstraZeneca by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in AstraZeneca by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of AZN opened at $49.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a PE ratio of 92.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. AstraZeneca plc has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $51.55.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 106.29%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.