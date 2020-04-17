Bailard Inc. Sells 23,044 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Bailard Inc. decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,437 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 23,044 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORCL. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

In other news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares in the company, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $53.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.90 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

