Bailard Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,699 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Shares of IGSB opened at $53.80 on Friday. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.41.

