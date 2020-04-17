Bailard Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Bailard Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.56.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

