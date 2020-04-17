Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Baker Hughes Company (NYSE:BKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.52.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKR. Cfra cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Baker Hughes from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $20.40 to $15.30 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli purchased 15,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $299,368.64. Also, Director William G. Beattie purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $89,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 34,622 shares of company stock valued at $642,165 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $432,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $921,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $1,265,000. 96.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKR stock opened at $12.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of 57.23, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.50. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $9.12 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies.

Featured Story: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.