Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Shares Bought by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,483 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,225 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.15% of Bancolombia worth $8,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bancolombia in the fourth quarter valued at about $437,000. 7.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Bancolombia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancolombia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

CIB traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.00. Bancolombia SA has a 52-week low of $16.27 and a 52-week high of $56.10.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.27). Bancolombia had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Bancolombia SA will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.4632 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous — dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

