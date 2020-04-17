Bank of America Corp DE Buys 4,853 Shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.94% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF worth $3,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FQAL. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,000.

Get Fidelity Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FQAL opened at $32.84 on Friday. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $25.64 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is an increase from Fidelity Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FQAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.