Bank of America Corp DE Buys 70,669 Shares of Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Tricida Inc (NASDAQ:TCDA) by 489.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.17% of Tricida worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Tricida by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $5,579,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Tricida by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 107,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tricida during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCDA stock opened at $26.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.36. Tricida Inc has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.04.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Tricida Inc will post -5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TCDA. ValuEngine raised shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tricida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.33.

In other Tricida news, EVP Dawn Parsell Otto sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $135,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,805.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $95,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,469,005.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $583,295. Corporate insiders own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Tricida, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of its drug candidate, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer designed as a potential treatment for metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD). It has completed a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of TRC101 in patients with CKD and metabolic acidosis.

