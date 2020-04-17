Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 170,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.26% of Ferro worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ferro by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 131,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,931 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ferro by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 149,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

FOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Ferro from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Ferro stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $807.61 million, a P/E ratio of 125.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $12.59. Ferro Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $18.89.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.09). Ferro had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $245.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

