Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.87% of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF worth $3,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000.

Shares of KBWR stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.90. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $55.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

