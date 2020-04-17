Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.33% of Unitil worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Unitil by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. 68.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UTL stock opened at $51.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.11. Unitil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.33 and a fifty-two week high of $65.76.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts expect that Unitil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Unitil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th.

Unitil Company Profile

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

