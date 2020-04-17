Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.19 Million Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,652 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 55,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.19% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,953,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,362,000 after purchasing an additional 104,169 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 193.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after purchasing an additional 418,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 601,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in GCP Applied Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 427,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 73.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200 day moving average of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 0.90. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $258.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

