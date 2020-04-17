Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 203,541 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of Amkor Technology worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.67.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMKR. Sidoti began coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

