Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,271 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.18% of Dillard’s worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 40,366 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 27,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS opened at $25.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $737.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.51. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.50 and a 1-year high of $86.71.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by ($0.61). Dillard’s had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 14.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DDS shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

