Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 15,676 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 142,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,676 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 2.96% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 353.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 22,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $723,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCS opened at $21.84 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $22.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.87.

