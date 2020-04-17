Bank of America Corp DE Sells 18,966 Shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd (NYSE:IHD) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 391,836 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IHD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 207,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 237,375 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 236,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 284,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:IHD opened at $5.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.18. Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st.

About Voya Emerging Markets High Div Equity Fd

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

