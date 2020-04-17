Bank of America Corp DE Sells 2,331 Shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 3.23% of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF worth $3,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,065,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $475,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PRN opened at $57.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.65. Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $46.67 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Invesco DWA Industrials Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

