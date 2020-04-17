Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,284 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,284 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.09% of Crispr Therapeutics worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crispr Therapeutics by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 952,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,004,000 after buying an additional 398,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 904.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 355,264 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,049,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,733,000 after buying an additional 272,139 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,956,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,074,000 after buying an additional 174,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $6,090,000. 51.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $49.51 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $32.30 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04 and a beta of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.56.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.19. Crispr Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.09%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Crispr Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Crispr Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Crispr Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.96.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

