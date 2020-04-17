Bank of America Corp DE Sells 30,933 Shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,933 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Central Pacific Financial worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 999,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,563,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 973,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 964,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 144,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 744,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,016,000 after purchasing an additional 120,267 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 526,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 83,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.40 and a 12 month high of $30.82. The company has a market capitalization of $431.59 million, a P/E ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.90 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 22.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Central Pacific Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

