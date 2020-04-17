Bank of America Corp DE Sells 31,853 Shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,853 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.71% of Sierra Bancorp worth $3,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 11,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

BSRR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

BSRR opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.59 and a 200 day moving average of $25.30. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $30.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

